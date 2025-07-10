Priyanka Pandit, once a well-known Bhojpuri actress, was forced to disappear from the entertainment industry following a fake MMS leak controversy. While it altered her life, she found purpose in her spiritual path. The actress lives in Vrindavan and is a devotee of Lord Krishna. Her transformative journey into a Sadhvi has resonated with fans, marking a stark contrast to her previous life in showbiz. However, Priyanka’s recent Instagram posts, flaunting her in sindoor and red bangles, generated curiosity among her followers about her personal life. Is she married? The new Instagram reels and photos reveal that Priyanka is married. While she has kept her husband’s identity a secret, the posts indicate that Priyanka and her partner are walking the path of devotion together. Priyanka Pandit Bhakti Viral Videos: After Fake MMS Leak Scandal That Ended Her Career, Bhojpuri Actress Embarks on a Transformative Spiritual Journey in Vrindavan.

Priyanka Pandit Is Married!

Partners In Devotion!

Priyanka Pandit Keeps Her Husband Identity a Secret!

