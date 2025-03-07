The Ghaziabad police have solved the private parts chopping case which took place on the intervening night of March 2 and 3 in the city. On Thursday, March 6, the Ghaziabad police arrested three persons, including two transgenders, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and chopping off victim Sanjay Yadav's private parts. It is reported that Yadav paid INR 10,000 to the accused to get his private parts cut so that he could become the "Kinnar Guru (head of transgenders) by sending the current eunuch guru Paro to jail. The arrested accused were identified as Jogendra alias Mohini, Tania Khan alias Bangalan and Yadav's local friend, Bhram Singh. The trio were arrested from the Lal Kuan intersection near Bamheta. Ghaziabad Horror: 4 Men Break Into House, Sedate Owner and Mutilate His Private Parts; Motive Remains Unclear.

Man Gets His Private Part Cut in Ghaziabad

