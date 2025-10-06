New Delhi, October 6: A lawyer on Monday entered Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court of India and attempted to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai with the alleged intent to attack him. However, the security personnel present at the scene intervened immediately and escorted him out. Presently, the attacker is being questioned by senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi and the DCP of the Supreme Court.

As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out by the security personnel, said "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan"."The attacker was in full uniform, wearing a proximity card and was carrying a bag as well, along with a rolled up bundle of some papers", tweeted Advocate Anas Tanwir, who was present at the courtroom. According to Tanwir, the attacker apologised to Justice K. Vinod Chandran, who was sitting alongside the CJI, clarifying that the attempted attack was only meant for CJI Gavai. ‘This Does Not Affect Me’: CJI BR Gavai Responds After Advocate Throws Shoe at Him During Supreme Court Proceedings in Delhi.

Advocate Rohit Pandey, former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), condemned the act and demanded action against the lawyer."It is a sad incident if a lawyer has attempted an assault inside the courtroom. I condemn it. I came to know that he was a member of the Bar, and he made this known after a comment on Lord Vishnu by the Honourable CJI. If it is true, then an action must be taken," Advocate Rohit Pandey told ANI.

CJI Gavai had, during the hearing of the Lord Vishnu idol matter, remarked that the petitioner seeking directions to restore the idol should go and seek the remedy by praying to Lord Vishnu, as the Court declined to entertain the same. While refusing to hear the case, the top court opined that it's a dispute over a temple, which is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), suggesting that the ASI is a better authority to intervene in this regard. As his remarks sparked reactions on social media, CJI Gavai clarified that he respects all religions. ‘I Respect All Religions’: CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks on Reconstruction of Beheaded Lord Vishnu Idol at Javari Temple in Khajuraho.

The comments came during the post-lunch session of the CJI-led bench at the Supreme Court. The Solicitor General of India (SGI), Tushar Mehta, who was also present in the court, stated that he has known the CJI for the last ten years and is aware that the CJI visits all religious places. Mehta added that these days, things are blown out of proportion on social media.