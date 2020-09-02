Mumbai, September 2: In a piece of tragic news, Sardar Tara Singh, ex- BJP MLA died on Wednesday. He was a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elected from Mulund assembly constituency in Mumbai.

People expressed grief on social media over his demise. There were messages on social media since morning that he was critically ill and news of his demise was confirmed by politicians like Chitra Kishor Wagh who tweeted about it.

Sardar Tara Singh Dies in Mumbai:

“मेरा काम ही मेरी पहचान”आयुष्याच्या शेवटाच्या क्षणापर्यंत या त्यांच्या ब्रीदवाक्याला साजेसे कार्य करत राहणारे नगरसेवक ते आमदार अशी जवळजवळ ४० वर्ष राजकीय कारकीर्द गाजवणारे आमदार सरदार तारासिंह यांचे दुःखद निधन झाले आहे. ईश्वर त्यांना चिरशांती देवो हीच प्रार्थना...🙏 pic.twitter.com/D9V25lW6Cg — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) September 2, 2020

People Express Grief over Sardar Tara Singh's demise:

He has spent over 40 years in the political field.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).