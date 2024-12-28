Mumbai, December 27: A 27-year-old resident of Pratiksha Nagar, Wadala, died by suicide in Mulund on Thursday, leaving a note alleging his friend framed him in a sex racket case being investigated by Wadala TT police. The deceased’s friend, Sachin Karanje, 25, had been arrested two weeks ago in a rape case and is currently in judicial custody. Mulund police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Karanje, an official confirmed.

According to police, Karanje allegedly lured a woman to lodges under the pretense of offering her a job. He reportedly sedated her, established physical relations, and took intimate photos to blackmail her. The victim filed a complaint, leading to Karanje’s arrest. During interrogation, he named the deceased, claiming to have used his Aadhaar card to book lodges. International Sex Racket Busted in Goa: Two Kenyan Women Arrested for Running Prostitution Racket, Five Rescued.

The deceased was called for questioning on December 17, during which he reportedly panicked and fled the police station. He remained missing for 10 days, prompting his family to file a missing person complaint at Wadala TT police station. On December 26, he was found unconscious near Chheda Nagar petrol pump on LBS Road, Mulund, after a suicide attempt. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Sex Rackets Involving Young Girls Being Run From Rented Rooms After Nagpur Police Began Raiding Spas, Salons and Parlours: Report.

A suicide note recovered from the deceased stated he took his life because Karanje had framed him. Police are investigating further to establish details of the case.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2024 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).