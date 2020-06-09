SC Orders Migrant Workers to be Transported Back to Their Hometowns Within 15 Days, All Cases Against Labourers to be Considered For Withdrawal

File image of migrant workers (Photo Credits: PTI) (Representational Image Only

New Delhi, June 9: The Supreme Court has ordered that migrant workers are to be transported back to their home towns within 15 days. According to an ANI update, all cases registered against migrants who have allegedly violated lockdown orders to be considered for withdrawal under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Apex Court in its order further mentioned that Centre and states have to prepare a list for identification of migrant workers in a streamlined manner. Employment relief also needs to be mapped out and skill-mapping to be carried out for the workers. SC in its previous hearing on the migrant issue had said that all states must create employment for migrants. 'Migrant Workers Not to Pay Fare For Bus or Train': Five Key Takeaways From Supreme Court's Interim Order on Migrants' Crisis.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had said that it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places, during the hearing on their plight during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

SC Orders Migrant Workers to be Transported Back to Their Hometowns Within 15 Days:

On May 28, the top court had directed that the migrant workers wanting to return to their home states will not be charged train or bus fares and those stranded across the country will be provided food free of cost by the authorities concerned.

Ever since the lockdown, we have been reading heart-wrenching stories of migrant workers walking several kilometres to reach their hometown after they were rendered jobless. Following which, the government started plying Shramik trains in the middle of the lockdown to help the stranded labourers reach their hometown. In the last SC hearing on the migrant issue, General Tushar Mehta had mentioned that till June 3, over 4,200 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have been deployed to transport migrant workers to their native places.