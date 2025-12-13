Chennai, December 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is preparing to question Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in connection with the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur that claimed 41 lives, sources said. The incident occurred on September 27 at Veluchamipuram in Karur during a campaign event led by Vijay. A sudden surge in the crowd resulted in a deadly stampede, leaving 41 people dead and at least 110 others injured. The tragedy triggered widespread outrage and demands for a thorough, independent investigation.

Taking cognisance of the case, the Supreme Court issued an interim order on October 13, transferring the investigation to the CBI. The court also constituted a monitoring committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the probe, underscoring the seriousness of the incident and the need for accountability. Following the court’s directions, the CBI has begun its investigation and has already examined several senior office-bearers of the TVK. Those who have appeared before the agency include TVK State General Secretary Bussy Anand, Joint Secretaries Nirmal Kumar and Adhav Arjun, and Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan. Vijay's TVK Rally Stampede Case: Supreme Court Committee Begins Three-Day Review in Karur on CBI Probe.

According to sources, these leaders provided their explanations and submitted relevant details regarding the organisation and conduct of the campaign event. With preliminary questioning of party functionaries completed, the focus of the investigation has now reportedly shifted to Vijay himself. CBI officials are said to be in the process of initiating formal steps to question the TVK leader to ascertain his role and responsibilities in connection with the event, particularly with regard to crowd management, security arrangements, and compliance with permissions and safety norms. TVK Rally: After Karur Stampede Tragedy, Vijay Resumes Public Outreach at Kancheepuram, Attacks DMK.

However, investigators are reportedly weighing logistical and security considerations before summoning Vijay. Sources indicate that calling him to Karur could pose significant security challenges, given the sensitivity of the case and the public attention it has attracted. In view of this, the CBI is understood to be planning to question Vijay in Chennai instead, where adequate security arrangements can be ensured. The probe continues under the supervision of the Supreme Court-appointed committee, as the CBI examines possible lapses and seeks to fix responsibility for one of the deadliest campaign-related crowd disasters in recent times.

