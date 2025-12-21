New Delhi, December 21: The Aravalli Hills, one of the world's oldest mountain ranges, have become a focal point of national debate this week as the #SaveAravalli campaign floods social media. The surge in digital activism follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that established a new, uniform definition for what constitutes an "Aravalli Hill." While the court intended to bring administrative clarity to the region, environmentalists warn that the new criteria could strip legal protection from nearly 90% of the mountain range, opening vast areas to mining and construction.

What is the Supreme Court’s new '100-metre' definition? The controversy stems from a November 2025 Supreme Court judgment that accepted a recommendation from the Union Environment Ministry. Under this new "uniform definition," a landform is only legally recognized as an "Aravalli Hill" if it rises 100 metres or more above the local terrain. Additionally, an "Aravalli Range" is now defined as a collection of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other. Running Campaign on 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and Cutting Down Trees: Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully Slams Centre's Move to Redefine Aravalli Range, Allowing Mining.

​Experts argue that this height-based threshold is scientifically flawed. In states like Rajasthan and Haryana, a significant portion of the Aravallis consists of low-lying ridges, scrub forests, and rolling hills that fall well below the 100-metre mark. By de-classifying these areas, activists fear the land will lose the protection of the Forest Conservation Act, effectively providing a "backdoor entry" for mining mafias and real estate developers.

Why Are People Protesting?

​The Aravallis serve as a critical ecological "green wall" for Northern India, particularly the Delhi-NCR region. Environmentalists highlight three major risks associated with the new definition:

​Desertification: The hills act as a physical barrier preventing the eastward expansion of the Thar Desert. Removing smaller ridges could create gaps that allow sandstorms to reach further into the plains.

​Groundwater Crisis: The rocky structure of the Aravallis acts as a natural recharge zone for aquifers. Intensive mining in de-classified areas could lead to a severe water table collapse in thirsty cities like Gurugram and Faridabad.

​Air Quality: Often called the "lungs of North India," the range helps filter dust and pollution. Experts warn that losing 90% of this shield would result in harsher weather and a significant drop in air quality for millions.

​What Supreme Court Actually Said

​While the ruling has sparked protests, the Supreme Court did include certain interim safeguards. The bench banned the grant of fresh mining leases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat until a comprehensive "Management Plan for Sustainable Mining" (MPSM) is finalized by experts. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Worsens As Thick Blanket of Toxic Smog Engulfs National Capital, AQI Recorded at 438 (Watch Videos).

​The court’s rationale was that a clear, measurable definition would prevent state-level inconsistencies that previously allowed illegal mining to thrive in "grey areas." However, political leaders and citizen collectives remain skeptical. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and various NGOs have appealed for a reconsideration, stating that a mountain’s value is determined by its geological role, not just its "tape-measure height."

​Aravalli Hills: A Range Under Siege

​The Aravalli Range spans roughly 700 km from Gujarat to Delhi. For decades, it has been plagued by illegal quarrying for minerals like sandstone, marble, and granite. Despite previous court bans on mining in the "Aravalli Ridge," satellite imagery has shown several hills completely disappearing over the last 20 years. The current trending movement represents a growing public fear that the new legal definitions might finalize the destruction that illegal activities started.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2025 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).