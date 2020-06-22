Mumbai, June 22: The Indian stock markets opened in the green and continued to remain in the positive terrain on Monday. The Sensex ended 179 points higher at 34,911 while the Nifty rose 67 points to settle at 10,311 The rupee was trading at around 76.2375 against the USD. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals scrip ended 27 per cent higher at Rs 520 on the BSE after the company said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

On Friday, Sensex ended at 34,731.73, up by over 1.5 per cent while the Nifty 50 closed at 10,244.40, also up by 1.5 per cent. The rising number of coronavirus cases in the country is a reason for great concern. India reported 445 deaths and a spike of 14,821 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Monday. The total positive cases in India increased to 4,25,282 and the death toll climbed to 13,699 cases.

Talking about the global markets, the U.S. stock futures dropped in early Asian trade on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in the United States raised more doubts about a quick economic rebound from the massive downturn triggered by the pandemic. US S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent, having fallen as much as 1.05 percent in earlier trade. India Reports 445 Deaths, 14,821 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.2 Lakh Mark.

The Asian stocks opened in the negative but ended the day in the green. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was at 22,561.90, up 83 points (0.37 percent). Topix index ended flat at 1,586, up 3 points (0.22 percent).

