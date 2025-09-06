Thane, September 6: A 41-year-old actor has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district on charges of running a prostitution racket and coercing aspiring women actors into the trade, police officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Anushka Moni Mohan Das, who was apprehended during a police operation in the Kashimira area along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad highway.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police, the action was initiated after authorities received a tip-off about Das’s alleged involvement in trafficking. To confirm the information, police deployed two decoy customers who were instructed to establish contact with her. Das allegedly asked them to meet her at a mall on Wednesday. Sex Racket Busted in Patna: Police Bust Prostitution Ring at Fraser Road Spa Using AI-Generated Photos to Lure Clients; 2 Minors Rescued.

“A raid was carried out at the premises where the accused was caught red-handed accepting money from the decoy customers. During the operation, two women, who are active in television serials and Bangla cinema, were rescued,” ACP Ballal said. Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed.

The victims have since been shifted to a shelter home for rehabilitation and protection. Police have registered a case against Das under Section 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to human trafficking, along with relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

Officials added that investigations are underway to determine the wider network behind the racket and whether Das was operating alone or in collaboration with others. “A probe is underway to uncover the full extent of this crime and to identify if there are any other accomplices,” ACP Ballal confirmed.

The case has raised concerns about the exploitation of women in the entertainment industry and the use of false promises to lure them into illegal activities.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

