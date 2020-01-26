'Shiv Bhojan': Uddhav Thackeray Government Launches Rs 10 Lunch Plate Scheme on Pilot Basis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Government launches 'Shiv Bhojan' Scheme (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai, January 26: To mark the 71st Republic Day, Maharashtra government on Sunday rolled out the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme under which the needy people will get a wholesome meal at affordable Rs 10 for each plate, in the state. State cabinet minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the scheme today in a Thane-based centre, where the meal will be made available for the needy. Uddhav Thackeray Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Demands 'Elite Language' Status For Marathi.

There are three such centres in Thane, two in Bhiwandi and one each in Vashi and Mira Bhayander. Shinde said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had promised to the needy people before the elections that he will make meals available at Rs 10 and now that has been fulfilled.

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet:

आज मुंबई उपनगर महसूल कर्मचारी उपहारगृह येथे नागरिकांसाठी १० रुपयांत आहार असलेल्या 'शिवभोजन' या योजनेचे उद्घाटन केले. पोटाला जात, पात, धर्म आणि आर्थिक स्थितीचे निकष न लावता सर्वांना स्वस्त आणि दर्जेदार आहार मिळावा हेच या योजनेचे उद्दिष्ट आहे. pic.twitter.com/PQVn7uweUa — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 26, 2020

The pilot project will provide two chappatis, dal, rice, and vegetables and will be available between 12 pm to 2 pm for 100 persons at the centres. The cost of each meal is Rs 50 which means that the state government will subsidise it for each person by contributing Rs 40.

Accompanying Shinde at the 'Shiv Bhojan' centre in Thane for the inauguration of the scheme were District Collector Rajesh Narvekar, Thane Mayor Naresh Maske, Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare and MLA Ravindra Fatak.