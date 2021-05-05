The COVID-19 catastrophe has shaken the whole world. Many people are suffering for their basic needs. Amid the wake of Covid cases once again in India, some have come forward and shared their concerns on social media, while others have gone one step ahead by making social media the medium to help people in these difficult times.

Shobhit Sinha, an excellent writer who carries the talent of creativity and imagination would be the apt example of humanity and empathy. The young writer once again proved his visionary skills by utilizing them as a helping hand towards the deprived people. The ace writer yet again lent his helping hands to those in need by providing medicines, financial support to people through social media.

Shobhit has personally made sure to verify the background before providing his assistance to anyone. Besides, Shobhit had also managed to arrange the Remdesevir injections for several patients who were facing problems because of its unavailability. The power of social media has always come as a ray of hope for many. Making the most out of the social medium, Shobhit has proved that not all superheroes wear capes.

On the work front, Shobhit is currently enjoying the success of the animated show Tarrak Mehta ka Chota Chasmaa as a lead writer.