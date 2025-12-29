Mumbai, December 29: Recent market analyses indicate a significant shift in global asset valuations, with silver reportedly surpassing the market capitalisation of semiconductor behemoth NVIDIA. This development places the white metal in an elevated position among global assets, drawing considerable attention from investors and financial observers alike. Notably, the white metal went on to beat US tech giant NVIDIA as the second most valuable asset in the world. The surge in silver's total value underscores a broader re-evaluation of traditional commodities against high-growth technology stocks. That said, people in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities across the country are looking online to know the prices of silver. As of today, December 29, the price of silver is INR 250.90 per gram and INR 2,50,900 per kilogram. Scroll down to check the silver rate today (December 29) in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Drivers Behind Silver's Ascent

The remarkable performance of silver can be attributed to a confluence of factors. Growing industrial demand, particularly from green energy sectors like solar panels and electric vehicles, is a primary catalyst. Silver's unique properties make it indispensable in numerous high-tech applications, ensuring a steady baseline demand. Gold Rate Today, December 29, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Furthermore, its role as a safe-haven asset continues to attract investors amidst global economic uncertainties, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions. As central banks grapple with monetary policy and currency fluctuations, precious metals like silver often become attractive alternatives for wealth preservation.

Silver Rate Today, December 29, 2025

City Price per 1 kg Delhi INR 2,73,900 Mumbai INR 2,50,900 Chennai INR 2,73,900 Hyderabad INR 2,73,900 Bengaluru INR 2,50,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,50,900 Kolkata INR 2,50,900 Srinagar INR 2,68,000 Jodhpur INR 2,69,000 Jaipur INR 2,50,900 Bhopal INR 2,50,900 Lucknow INR 2,50,900 Noida INR 2,50,900 Ghaziabad INR 2,50,900 Gurugram INR 2,50,900

The NVIDIA Comparison

The comparison to NVIDIA, a company that has seen explosive growth driven by artificial intelligence advancements, highlights the magnitude of silver's recent appreciation. NVIDIA's market capitalisation has soared to unprecedented levels, making it one of the world's most valuable companies. For silver's total market value to reportedly exceed such a titan suggests a profound reallocation of capital or a significant re-pricing of the physical commodity itself.

While market capitalisation for a physical commodity like silver is calculated differently than for a publicly traded company (often based on estimated above-ground stock multiplied by current market price), the comparison serves to illustrate silver's increasing financial weight and investor confidence. Gold, Silver Rate Today, December 26, 2025: Yellow and White Metal Prices Hit Fresh Highs Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions.

Silver's Place Among Global Assets

If confirmed to be among the top global assets by valuation, silver's standing would reflect its dual role as both an industrial metal and a monetary asset. Traditionally trailing gold as the second most recognised precious metal, its current trajectory suggests a potential reordering in the hierarchy of global wealth stores. This reinforces the argument for diversifying investment portfolios beyond conventional equities.

