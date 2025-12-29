Mumbai, December 29: Gold prices have surged to an unprecedented INR 1,40,000 per 10 grams in the Indian market, establishing a new all-time high amidst a volatile global economic landscape. This dramatic escalation, nearly doubling recent record levels, underscores gold's enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset as investors navigate persistent geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and shifting central bank policies. The yellow metal is priced at INR 1,41,210 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold and INR 1,29,440 for 22-carat gold. Scroll down to check the gold rate today (December 28) in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

What Is the Gold Rate Today, December 29?

According to Good Returns, the rate of gold is INR 14,121 per gram for 24-carat gold, INR 12,944 per gram for 22-carat gold and INR 10,591 per gram for 18-carat gold. Gold Rate Today, December 28, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, December 29, 2025

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,29,590 INR 1,41,360 Mumbai INR 1,29,440 INR 1,41,210 Chennai INR 1,29,990 INR 1,41,810 Ahmedabad INR 1,29,490 INR 1,41,260 Kolkata INR 1,29,440 INR 1,41,210 Bengaluru INR 1,29,440 INR 1,41,210 Hyderabad INR 1,29,440 INR 1,41,210 Jaipur INR 1,29,590 INR 1,41,360 Pune INR 1,29,440 INR 1,41,210 Noida INR 1,29,590 INR 1,41,360 Gurugram INR 1,29,590 INR 1,41,360 Ghaziabad INR 1,29,590 INR 1,41,360 Lucknow INR 1,29,590 INR 1,41,360 Bhopal INR 1,29,490 INR 1,41,260 Jodhpur INR 1,29,640 INR 1,41,410 Srinagar INR 1,29,730 INR 1,41,500

Key Drivers Behind Gold Rally

Several interconnected global and domestic factors are contributing to gold's meteoric rise:

Geopolitical Instability: Ongoing conflicts, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, continue to fuel uncertainty, prompting investors to seek refuge in gold. The risk of broader regional escalation remains a significant catalyst.

Persistent Inflation Concerns: Despite efforts by central banks to tame inflation, persistent price pressures in key economies are eroding purchasing power. Gold traditionally serves as a hedge against inflation, making it attractive when real returns on other assets are negative.

Central Bank Activity: Global central banks have been consistent net buyers of gold, diversifying their reserves away from traditional currencies. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for prices.

Interest Rate Outlook: Expectations of potential interest rate cuts by major central banks, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve, tend to make non-yielding assets like gold more appealing. A dovish shift in monetary policy can weaken the dollar, further boosting gold's attractiveness.

Economic Slowdown Fears: Growing concerns about a potential global economic slowdown or recession are also driving safe-haven flows into gold, as investors brace for potential market downturns.

Expert Outlook: Will the Rally Continue?

Market analysts are divided on the immediate future of gold prices, though many foresee continued upward pressure in the medium term.

"The current rally is fundamentally driven by a combination of fear and monetary policy expectations," stated Dr Anjali Sharma, a precious metals analyst at Global Wealth Management. "While a correction is always possible after such a sharp ascent, the underlying catalysts – geopolitical risks and potential rate cuts – are unlikely to dissipate quickly, suggesting sustained demand." What Is Digital Gold? How To Buy It Online in India? All About Investing in Digital Gold Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras 2024.

Some experts suggest that if global tensions persist or escalate, and if major central banks indeed embark on a rate-cutting cycle, gold could test even higher levels. However, a significant de-escalation of conflicts or stronger-than-expected economic data could temper the rally. Investors are advised to monitor these macroeconomic and geopolitical developments closely.

Impact on Investors and Consumers

For investors already holding gold, the record high presents significant gains. However, new investors face the challenge of buying at peak prices, increasing the risk of a potential correction. Portfolio diversification and a long-term perspective are often recommended in such volatile markets.

For consumers, particularly in India, where gold holds immense cultural and traditional significance, the elevated prices translate to higher costs for jewellery and other gold products. This could lead to a temporary dip in discretionary gold purchases, although festival and wedding seasons often see resilient demand regardless of price.

