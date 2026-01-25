Silver Rate Today, January 25, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Chennai, January 25: Silver rate today, January 25, 2026, remained largely steady across Indian markets after a volatile week. The silver price showed stability in most regions, offering some relief to investors and bullion buyers tracking daily movements in the white metal. Check the silver rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

In the national capital, New Delhi, silver was trading at INR 3,350 per 10 grams, while the silver rate for 1 kg stood at INR 3,35,000, unchanged from the previous session. Similar silver prices were reported in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur and other major North and West Indian cities. Silver Rate Today, January 24, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

However, the silver price continued to trade at a premium in southern markets due to regional demand and local levies. Cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad recorded higher silver rates compared to the national benchmark. Gold Rate Today, January 25, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates for January 25, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 3,65,000 Hyderabad INR 3,65,000 New Delhi INR 3,35,000 Mumbai INR 3,35,000 Kolkata INR 3,35,000 Bengaluru INR 3,35,000 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 3,35,000 Gurugram INR 3,35,000 Ahmedabad INR 3,35,000 Jaipur INR 3,35,000 Lucknow INR 3,35,000 Bhopal INR 3,35,000 Jodhpur INR 3,35,000 Srinagar INR 3,33,500*

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other charges. Local bullion prices may vary slightly.

Overall, the silver rate on January 25, 2026, reflects a phase of consolidation after recent sharp swings in global and domestic markets. While silver prices remain uniform across most North and West Indian cities, the continued premium in southern markets highlights the impact of regional demand and local factors. Investors and buyers are advised to closely monitor international cues and consult local bullion dealers for exact silver prices before making purchase or investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).