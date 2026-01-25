New Delhi, January 25: Gold prices in India remained firm near record highs on Sunday, January 25, following a volatile week driven by global geopolitical tensions and currency movements. With bullion markets closed for the weekend, prices held steady across major cities, keeping the yellow metal above the key INR 1.60 lakh level. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

In leading trading hubs such as Mumbai and Kolkata, 24 carat gold was priced at around INR 1,60,260 per 10 grams. Silver prices also remained unchanged at INR 3,350 per 10 grams. The recent rally in gold has been supported by a weaker US dollar and increased safe haven buying amid rising global uncertainty. Gold Rate Today, January 24, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Analysts say heightened geopolitical risks in Europe and ongoing diplomatic frictions involving the US administration have pushed investors toward gold. Despite elevated prices, domestic demand remains steady, with buyers adjusting to the higher price range established over the past fortnight. Silver Rate Today, January 24, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Retail trends continue to show regional variations. Delhi and the National Capital Region are quoting some of the highest rates in the country, with 24 carat gold priced at INR 1,60,410 per 10 grams. Southern markets such as Chennai are trading slightly lower in pure gold but continue to see strong demand for 22 carat jewelry, supported by sustained local consumption.

Gold Rate Today (Jan 25, 2026)

City 22 Carat (10g) 24 Carat (10g) Delhi INR 1,47,050 INR 1,60,410 Mumbai INR 1,46,900 INR 1,60,260 Chennai INR 1,47,500 INR 1,59,490 Hyderabad INR 1,46,900 INR 1,60,260 Bengaluru INR 1,46,900 INR 1,60,260 Ahmedabad INR 1,46,950 INR 1,60,310 Kolkata INR 1,46,900 INR 1,60,260 Srinagar INR 1,47,050 INR 1,60,410 Jodhpur INR 1,46,950 INR 1,60,310 Jaipur INR 1,46,950 INR 1,60,310 Bhopal INR 1,46,950 INR 1,60,310 Lucknow INR 1,47,050 INR 1,60,410 Noida INR 1,47,050 INR 1,60,410 Ghaziabad INR 1,47,050 INR 1,60,410 Gurugram INR 1,47,050 INR 1,60,410

Regional Market Trends

The data highlights a clear premium in the NCR region, where Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram are aligned at INR 1,60,410 for 24 carat gold. In contrast, western and eastern markets such as Mumbai and Kolkata are trading marginally lower at INR 1,60,260. Chennai stands out with the highest 22 carat gold rate at INR 1,47,500, reflecting strong jewelry demand.

Global Cues and Outlook

Globally, gold prices have stabilized after a turbulent week as investors await policy signals from the US Federal Reserve. Concerns over trade tariff threats and broader diplomatic tensions continue to support gold’s appeal as a hedge against currency volatility.

Market experts believe prices could see further movement in the coming week based on key US economic data. For now, the domestic bullion market appears to have absorbed the recent surge, with jewellers reporting steady footfall ahead of the wedding season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).