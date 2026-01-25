New Delhi, January 25: Gold prices in India remained firm near record highs on Sunday, January 25, following a volatile week driven by global geopolitical tensions and currency movements. With bullion markets closed for the weekend, prices held steady across major cities, keeping the yellow metal above the key INR 1.60 lakh level. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.
In leading trading hubs such as Mumbai and Kolkata, 24 carat gold was priced at around INR 1,60,260 per 10 grams. Silver prices also remained unchanged at INR 3,350 per 10 grams. The recent rally in gold has been supported by a weaker US dollar and increased safe haven buying amid rising global uncertainty. Gold Rate Today, January 24, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Analysts say heightened geopolitical risks in Europe and ongoing diplomatic frictions involving the US administration have pushed investors toward gold. Despite elevated prices, domestic demand remains steady, with buyers adjusting to the higher price range established over the past fortnight. Silver Rate Today, January 24, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.
Retail trends continue to show regional variations. Delhi and the National Capital Region are quoting some of the highest rates in the country, with 24 carat gold priced at INR 1,60,410 per 10 grams. Southern markets such as Chennai are trading slightly lower in pure gold but continue to see strong demand for 22 carat jewelry, supported by sustained local consumption.
Gold Rate Today (Jan 25, 2026)
|City
|22 Carat (10g)
|24 Carat (10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,47,050
|INR 1,60,410
|Mumbai
|INR 1,46,900
|INR 1,60,260
|Chennai
|INR 1,47,500
|INR 1,59,490
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,46,900
|INR 1,60,260
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,46,900
|INR 1,60,260
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,46,950
|INR 1,60,310
|Kolkata
|INR 1,46,900
|INR 1,60,260
|Srinagar
|INR 1,47,050
|INR 1,60,410
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,46,950
|INR 1,60,310
|Jaipur
|INR 1,46,950
|INR 1,60,310
|Bhopal
|INR 1,46,950
|INR 1,60,310
|Lucknow
|INR 1,47,050
|INR 1,60,410
|Noida
|INR 1,47,050
|INR 1,60,410
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,47,050
|INR 1,60,410
|Gurugram
|INR 1,47,050
|INR 1,60,410
Regional Market Trends
The data highlights a clear premium in the NCR region, where Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram are aligned at INR 1,60,410 for 24 carat gold. In contrast, western and eastern markets such as Mumbai and Kolkata are trading marginally lower at INR 1,60,260. Chennai stands out with the highest 22 carat gold rate at INR 1,47,500, reflecting strong jewelry demand.
Global Cues and Outlook
Globally, gold prices have stabilized after a turbulent week as investors await policy signals from the US Federal Reserve. Concerns over trade tariff threats and broader diplomatic tensions continue to support gold’s appeal as a hedge against currency volatility.
Market experts believe prices could see further movement in the coming week based on key US economic data. For now, the domestic bullion market appears to have absorbed the recent surge, with jewellers reporting steady footfall ahead of the wedding season.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).