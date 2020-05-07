Six Quarantine Facilities of Armed Forces Ready to Accommodate Up to 2,100 Evacuated Indians, Says Defence Ministry

File image of an Army quarantine centre | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 7: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday informed that Armed Forces have kept in readiness six quarantine facilities that can accommodate up to 2,100 Indians, who are being evacuated from several countries in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Amid coronavirus-triggerered restrictions across the globe, hundreds of Indians are stranded abroad.

Evacuees from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and Malaysia will be housed in the quarantine facilities maintained by three Services.Army quarantine facilities are located at Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bhopal while Navy has set up the facility at Kochi and Visakhapatnam. Quarantine facility of Air Force is located at Chennai, which can accommodate 350 people. Indian Evacuees From Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and Malaysia to be Quarantined at Facilities Maintained by Armed Forces; See List of Locations.

"Evacuees will undergo mandatory quarantine as per SOPs in the quarantine facilities run by Army, Navy and Air Force after which further necessary action will be taken for their onward journey as per the approved SOPs," the Defence Ministry said.The ministry also informed that Indian Armed Forces have dispatched Naval ships with medical teams and aid supplies to several countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).In return journey, the Ships will bring back Indian national evacuees from this region, it said. (ANI)

