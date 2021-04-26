New Delhi, April 26: It is here by brought to attention CSIR has NOT ISSUED a Press Note titled “CSIR Study Reveals Smokers and Vegetarians are Less Vulnerable to Covid-19 Infection” (dated 24th April 2021). Further, CSIR would like to highlight that as mentioned in the peer reviewed publication https://elifesciences.org/articles/66537“ that “It has been proposed that a fiber-rich diet may play an important role in COVID-19 through anti-inflammatory properties by modification of gut microbiota. A recent review has highlighted the role of trace elements, nutraceuticals and probiotics in COVID-19. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From 'Coronavirus in Broiler Chicken' to Aspirin 'Cure', 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned From 2020.

The negative association with smoking has been reported elsewhere, but not shown to be causal. Further exploration is necessary before reaching any conclusions, especially since seropositivity is an imperfect marker of infection-risk and may equally well be explained by altered antibody response and dynamics” Is Empty Nebuliser an Alternate to Oxygen Cylinders Amid COVID-19 Second Wave? Healthcare Experts Call It ‘Baseless,’ Doctor Apologises After Video Goes Viral.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Media reports claim that @CSIR_IND survey reveals smokers & vegetarians are less vulnerable to #COVID19 #PIBFactCheck: Presently, NO conclusion can be drawn based on the serological studies that vegetarian diet & smoking may protect from #COVID19 Read: https://t.co/RI3ZQA7ac6 pic.twitter.com/gQRVDvACfl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 26, 2021

In studies such as these, associations with any of the parameters should not considered be causal until proven experimentally. Hence, CSIR would like to state that NO conclusion can be drawn that the vegetarian diet and smoking may protect from Covid-19 based on these studies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).