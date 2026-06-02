Lucknow Weather Forecast: June 3, 2026 - 37°C High, Light Drizzle Expected

Lucknow residents can expect a day of mixed weather conditions on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as the city braces for a high temperature of 37°C and a low of 28°C. While the morning hours will likely remain clear, the afternoon may bring light drizzle, with a 45% chance of rain impacting the latter half of the day. The prevailing humidity and a gentle breeze of up to 10 km/h will add to the overall weather experience.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 37°C Low 28°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 45% Max Wind 10 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Lucknow — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h 03:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h 06:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 09:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 12:00 36°C Light drizzle 3% 9 km/h 15:00 36°C Light drizzle 21% 10 km/h 18:00 35°C Clear sky 37% 5 km/h 21:00 33°C Clear sky 3% 3 km/h

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours of Wednesday, from midnight to 6 AM, are predicted to be clear and comfortable, with temperatures hovering around 28-29°C and minimal wind. As the day progresses, the Lucknow temperature will climb steadily. By 9 AM, it's expected to reach 34°C under clear skies. The transition to afternoon will see a shift, with light drizzle making an appearance around noon, though the chance of rain remains low at this point, around 3%. This drizzle is expected to persist through the early afternoon, with the chance of rain increasing to 21% by 3 PM.

Later in the day, from around 6 PM onwards, the skies are forecast to clear up again, even as the chance of rain sees a slight uptick to 37% before diminishing by evening. The evening temperature will gradually cool down, settling around 33°C by 9 PM. This intermittent possibility of light rain, coupled with the high daytime temperatures, suggests a need for preparedness among Lucknow's residents. The overall weather forecast for Lucknow indicates a day that begins clear but introduces a chance of scattered light showers in the afternoon.

For those venturing out on Wednesday, June 3, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, especially if planning activities during the afternoon. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the heat, while staying hydrated will be crucial. Commuters should be aware of potentially damp conditions on roads during the brief shower periods. While the IMD has not issued any severe weather alerts, the combination of heat and potential rain calls for cautious planning. This Lucknow weather update aims to help residents make the most of their day while staying comfortable and safe.

Recent weather patterns across Uttar Pradesh have seen a mix of rain and rising temperatures, with some areas experiencing relief from the heat due to intermittent showers. While the forecast for Lucknow is not indicative of extreme weather events, the potential for light rain means outdoor enthusiasts and event organizers should monitor the situation closely. The cool spell experienced earlier in June in some parts of North India appears to be receding, with temperatures expected to climb across the region in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).