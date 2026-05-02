CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date: When Will It Be Declared and How To Download Marksheet?

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More than 18 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations held from February 17 to April 10, 2026, are now eagerly waiting for their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 12 results in the third week of May 2026.

The Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, has confirmed that the evaluation process is currently underway and is progressing without any issues. He also dismissed claims about problems with the digital marking system, clarifying that the online evaluation process is running smoothly. This year marks the first time the board has used an on-screen marking system for checking answer sheets.

Last year, the CBSE Class 12 results were declared on May 13. Students can follow live updates for the result link and official announcements.

What Are the Official Websites to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026?

Once declared, students can check their CBSE Class 12 result 2026 on the following official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG App.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 Online?

Checking the CBSE Class 12 result online is a simple process. Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in and click on the Class 12 result link. Enter your roll number, admit card ID, and school number, then submit the details to view your result. Download and save a copy of the marksheet for future reference.

How to Download CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

Students can also access their CBSE Class 12 marksheet through DigiLocker. Install the DigiLocker app, open the Education section, and select CBSE. Choose the Class 12 result document, enter the required details, and download the marksheet for future use.

What Are the Passing Criteria for CBSE Class 12?

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate to pass the CBSE Class 12 examination. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be placed in the compartment category and will get another chance to clear those papers. Students who do not clear more than two subjects will need to repeat the examination next year.

The board has also updated its post-result process, which includes access to answer sheet copies, mark verification, and rechecking facilities for students who wish to review their performance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).