Mumbai, June 5: The SRMJEE Exam 2021 for Phase 2 has been preponed SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The SRMJEE Exam 2021 phase 2 exam will be conducted on June 29 and 30, 2021, instead of July 25 and 26, 2021. Candidates seeking admission to B.Tech programs at SRM IST Chennai and SRM University can still apply for the exam on the official website - srmist.edu.in. Class 12 Board Exam 2021: CBSE, CISCE ISC Class XII Exams Cancelled in View of COVID-19 Situation.

Application fees for the exam is Rs 1100. The fee is non-refundable. The last date to apply for the exam in June 20, 2021. Candidates can check further details about the exam on the official website. Aspirants are required to upload specified documents for completing the application process. UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam 2021 Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; New Dates To Be Announced Soon.

Here Are Steps to Register For The Exam:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

Click on the "SRMJEEE 2021 Apply Online" link.

Enter login credentials and fill in the application form.

Aspirants are required to upload the specified documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference.

The B.Tech programme is offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University at Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. The result of SRMJEE Exam 2021 phase 1 has been announced. Students can take the exam from their home in a proctored mode due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

