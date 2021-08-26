Mumbai, August 26: At least 22 students of a boarding school in Mumbai, including four aged below 12 years, have tested Covid-19 positive and the hostel premises have been sealed, said a Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation official.

The developments came in the wake of RT-PCR tests conducted at the St. Josephs School and Orphanage in Dongri on August 24 when a couple of students complained of fever and other Covid-like symptoms a day earlier.

After the two students tested Covid-19 positive, the BMC teams conducted more tests on the 95 students of whom 22 have tested positive, including the four kids below the age of 12. COVID-19 Fake Certificate Racket Busted in Mumbai, Cyber Cafe Operator Booked for Issuing Fake Coronavirus Negative Certificates.

While the students above 12 years have been sent to the Covid care centre in the Richardson & Cruddas Company at Mazagaon, those below 12 years have been admitted to the paediatric Covid centre of Nair Hospital.

In a related development, at least 17 Covid cases, including 5 with the Delta Plus variant, have been detected in a single housing society in Kandivali, with the BMC declaring it a containment zone.

All the patients in the two areas (Dongri & Kandivali) are stable, and there is no cause for worry, said the BMC.

