New Delhi, June 15: Two brothers were allegedly stabbed by their neighbour in north Delhi's Kirari area after an argument over parking a scooter, police said on Thursday. A senior police official said that around midnight on Thursday, information was received regarding a stabbing at Inder Enclave, Kirari and a police team was dispatched to the spot. Delhi Triple Murder: Family Alleges Accused Was Demanding Property and Harassing His Wife.

"Victim Pardeep Chaudhary was found on spot, who told police that his neighbour Rahul has stabbed him and his brother Manish Kumar with a sharp object on the issue of parking of a scooter in the street," said the official. "Both the injured were taken to Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for treatment and are in stable condition now. Delhi Girl Murder: Killed Her in Fit of Rage as She Was Ignoring Me, Claims Accused Sahil.

"We collected the medico-legal details of the victims and after recording their statement, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Prem Nagar police station," the official said. "During investigation, the accused identified as Rahul (24), a resident of Inder Enclave-I, Kirari, was apprehended," the official added.

