In a heartbreaking incident from Gwalior’s Tikonia area, an 8-year-old boy named Shiva, also called Babu, died of electrocution while helping two neighbours lay illegal electricity wires in exchange for INR 20. The tragic moment was captured on CCTV, showing the child receiving a fatal electric shock and collapsing. Shiva had reportedly gone with the accused, Manoj and Hemant, while his parents were away. The boy entered a pit and was electrocuted under suspicious circumstances. His body was sent for post-mortem, and the family has demanded strict action. Murar police have taken both suspects into custody and confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

Boy Dies of Electric Shock in Gwalior

