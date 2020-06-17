Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision

New Delhi, June 17: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed Telangana High Court's order to conduct novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test on all dead bodies before they are released from hospitals in the state. The case was heard by the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan. PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, MR Shah and SK Kaul observed that the Telangana HC's order was "premature", LiveLaw reported. Justice Bhushan told advocate Shyam Divan, who was appearing from the state government, “We have read your plea. We are inclined to grant you relief. Directions for testing of all dead bodies as given by Telangana HC is stayed. The bench observed that it was a premature order.”

The Telangana government had stopped testing deceased for COVID-19 from May 20. However, the Telangana HC on May 26 directed the state government to conduct COVID-19 tests on all deceased in hospitals. During subsequent hearings, on June 8, the HC was informed that state government has moved to Apex court challenge High Court's order. However, since the Supreme Court had not stayed the order, the High Court said that "State Government is duty-bound to carry out the directions."

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender had called HC's decision "unscientific" and "incomprehensible" and said that state has no intention of doing so.

"Conducting tests (for COVID-19) on dead people is unscientific. It is incomprehensible. ICMR guidelines did not specify that tests should be conducted on the bodies. Every day about 1,000 people die in this state. Every day about 30,000 people die in this country. They (those filing PILs in courts) should say which ICMR or WHO guidelines specify that tests should be conducted on dead bodies. It is not possible and we have no such intention, " Rajender had said.

