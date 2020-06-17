PM-CMs Meet on Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Expansion of Health Infrastructure Should be Our Utmost Priority,' Says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, June 17: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the states to focus on expanding the health infrastructure. During the 2nd round of PM-CMs meeting on COVID19 crisis PM Modi said, “With an increase in the number of corona patients, expansion of health infrastructure should be our utmost priority.” He added that it would happen when each corona patient will get proper treatment.” He also emphasised on increasing the testing so that the government could easily test, trace and isolate infected people.

He said that at present, ventilator and ICU care are needed for very few patients across the country. Adding further, the PM stated, “We have been able to fight COVID-19 and control its spread because of the timely measures taken by us.” India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh.

PM Narendra Modi's Statement:

With increase in number of corona patients,expansion of health infrastructure should be our utmost priority.This will happen when each corona patient will get proper treatment, for this we'll have to emphasize on testing so that we can test,trace&isolate infected person: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/UcnNow4uqR — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Speaking on the availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) and N95 masks, PM Modi said, “Just three months back, there was a shortage of PPE kits and diagnostic kits across the world. In India too, we had a very limited stock because we were completely dependent on imports. But today, more than one crore PPE kits & equal no. of N95 masks have reached the states.”

Currently, India has more number of recovered patients that active cases. The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in India also improved to over 52 percent. The Prime Minister held the first round of meeting with chief ministers on Tuesday to assess the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in India crossed to 3.5 lakh-mark on Wednesday after 10,974 new COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 hours. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 2,003 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the corresponding period, taking the fatality toll to 11,903. Currently, there are 1,55,227 active cases in India.

