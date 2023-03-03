Kolkata, March 3: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Calcutta High Court's order regarding termination of 1,911 illegally recruited non-teaching staff of state-run schools in West Bengal. However, it directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) not to fill up the posts till further orders.

Recently, Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered for the termination of the 1,911 non-teaching staff in Group-D category. Along with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s finding, the WBSSC had submitted that these candidates were recruited illegally and their optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets were tampered with to facilitate their unethical appointment. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Election Commission Order Recognising Eknath Shinde Faction As Official Shiv Sena.

These aggrieved employees then approached Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Supratim Bhattacharya against the single-judge bench order. Bullet Train Project: Supreme Court Dismisses Godrej & Boyce's Plea Against Bombay HC Order Allowing Land Acquisition.

However, it refused to stay the single-judge bench order but put an interim stay on the part that directed them to return the salary received so far. Failing to get a stay from the Calcutta High Court's division bench, the non-teaching staff then approached the Supreme Court only to be disappointed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).