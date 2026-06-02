Surat Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms & Rain on June 3, 2026

Surat, Gujarat, is set to experience a day of significant weather changes on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with forecasts indicating a high probability of thunderstorms and intermittent rain. Residents can expect the day to begin with relatively mild conditions, but the weather is expected to become more active as the day progresses. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach a warm 34°C, while the overnight low will settle around a more comfortable 25°C. This fluctuation, coupled with potential thundershowers, warrants attention from all residents.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Surat, Gujarat — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 34°C Low 25°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 49% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Surat — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 2% 14 km/h 03:00 25°C Light drizzle 5% 12 km/h 06:00 26°C Overcast 6% 10 km/h 09:00 31°C Light drizzle 26% 11 km/h 12:00 33°C Thunderstorm 42% 14 km/h 15:00 33°C Thunderstorm 11% 15 km/h 18:00 30°C Thunderstorm 3% 16 km/h 21:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 14 km/h

Surat, Gujarat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Surat weather forecast for June 3rd highlights a substantial 49% chance of rain throughout the day. The day will start with early morning temperatures around 29°C and a possibility of thunderstorms, with a slight chance of drizzle and rain. By midday, the conditions are forecast to intensify, with thunderstorms likely around noon, bringing with them increased chances of rain. The afternoon may see brief lulls, but the potential for thundershowers persists into the evening hours. Maximum wind speeds are expected to hover around 16 km/h, providing some relief from the heat but potentially adding to the dynamic weather conditions.

Local reports also suggest that Gujarat has recently been impacted by severe pre-monsoon weather, with heavy rainfall and strong winds causing damage in some areas. While the forecast for Surat specifically points towards thunderstorms rather than widespread damaging winds, the recent pattern suggests that sudden weather shifts are possible. This context underscores the importance of staying informed about the Surat weather update throughout the day.

For those planning their activities on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, it is advisable to remain prepared for sudden downpours. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is highly recommended, especially during the afternoon hours when the chance of rain and thunderstorms is highest. Light, breathable clothing is suggested to manage the daytime temperatures, which will feel warmer due to humidity. Commuters should be aware of potential traffic disruptions due to rain and thunderstorms, particularly during peak hours. Staying hydrated is crucial, though the intermittent rain might offer some respite from the heat. The hourly outlook suggests that while the morning may see light drizzles, the midday and afternoon present the highest likelihood of more intense thundershowers.

The overall Surat temperature is expected to be warm, but the combination of humidity and potential thunderstorms requires a cautious approach. Whether you are heading out for work, leisure, or attending any outdoor events, monitoring the latest Surat weather forecast will be key to navigating the day comfortably and safely. The possibility of thunderstorms means that outdoor plans might need to be flexible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).