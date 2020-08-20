New Delhi, August 20: Indore is India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat is on second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is on third.

"Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India's cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance," Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results: Indore Wins The Title Of India’s Cleanest City For the 4th Consecutive Year, Surat Ranks Second, Navi Mumbai Third; Check List of Winners.

The fourth consecutive win! Congratulations to all the officials and citizens of Indore for winning the Cleanest City Award in #SwachhSurvekshan2020. Your continuous zeal & enthusiasm to keep your city clean has become an inspiration for all. Congratulations Indore! pic.twitter.com/4wulewXMHa — Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (@MoHUA_India) August 20, 2020

The Union Minister also congratulated Jalandhar Cantt for being India's cleanest cantonment in Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2020. The ancient holy town of Varanasi is rightfully the cleanest town on the banks of river Ganga, the Minister said in another tweet.

"Heartiest congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, who represents the city in Lok Sabha, for his visionary leadership which has inspired the people of the town for this achievement," the Minister tweeted.