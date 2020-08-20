New Delhi, August 20: Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs announced the results of the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020, at 11 am on Thursday. Even this year, Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been been India’s cleanest city for four years in a row now. The city's motto of 'Indore rahega No. 1’ lived up to its expectations even this year and topped the list even this year. Surat in Gujarat has ranked second in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results while Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra has ranked third this year. Check Full Swachh Survekshan 2020 Winner List Here.

In terms of the cleanest cities in India, Karad in Maharashtra has topped the list and is now India's cleanest city under one lakh population category, Saswad becomes second cleanest. Lonavla takes the third spot in this category. A Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard will also be launched by on the occasion. This is the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by PM in January 2016. The announcement of this year’s results was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was completed in 28 days. Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of the Winners of Annual Survey of Cleanliness Announced by PM Narendra Modi.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 Winner List of Top 10 Cities:

RANK CITY NAME SCORE 1 Indore 5647.56 2 Surat 5519.59 3 Navi Mumbai 5467.89 4 Vijayawada 5270.32 5 Ahmedabad 5207.13 6 Rajkot 5157.36 7 Bhopal 5066.31 8 Chandigarh 4970.07 9 GVMC Visakhapatnam 4918.44 10 Vadodara 4870.34

Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large-scale citizen participation in the Mission, along with inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India's cleanest cities. Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore retained the top position for three consecutive years, in 2017,2018 and 2019.

