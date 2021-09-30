Coimbatore, September 30: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old tailor allegedly married a minor girl from Coimbatore. The accused reportedly also sexually assaulted the girl several times. The accused has been identified as Nagaraj. He is a resident of Anupparpalayam in Tirupur. Nagraj befriended the 17-year-old college girl from Coimbatore on Facebook a few months ago. He was arrested by the police. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Gangraped Inside Car In Kanchipuram; Four Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, both exchanged numbers and got into a relationship. Notably, Nagraj went to Coimbatore to meet the minor girl and took her to his native place and married. Meanwhile, her parents lodged a missing complaint with the police. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Rapes Stepdaughter in Sholavaram Near Chennai; Arrested.

“The girl’s parents lodged a missing person complaint with us. During the inquiry, we found that the girl had eloped with Nagaraj,” reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. The accused was arrested on Wednesday from Tirupur. The girl was then rescued. She has been sent to a government general hospital for medical examination.

Nagraj had sex with the girl on several occasions. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

