Chennai, October 31: The lockdown norms for the month of November were relaxed by the Tamil Nadu government. As per the guidelines issued on Saturday, schools, theatres, parks and museums will re-open in the state next month, under the COVID-19 safety norms and other regulations. The suburban trains would also resume -- with a separate set of guidelines expected to be issued for the intra-city rail commutation. Unlock 5 Guidelines Extended Till November 30, Lockdown in Containment Zones to Continue: MHA.

While the state of lockdown will remain into effect till November 30, more relaxations were unveiled by the state government as part of the unlock strategy. Schools will reopen from November 16, with students of Class 9 and higher grades to be allowed.

Relaxations Announced by Govt of Tamil Nadu

Gyms will reopen from November 1, with occupancy reportedly capped at 60 members. The attendance cap for weddings and funerals have also been relaxed, with upto 100 people now being permitted.

Theatres will reopen from November 10, with a cap of 50 percent imposed on seating capacity, reports citing the state government order said.

Tamil Nadu, with a total caseload of 7.19 lakh infections, is one of the severely affected states in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Over the past couple of months, the South Indian province has succeeded in reducing the pace of transmission. The 7-day average growth in cases is 0.39 percent, whereas, the doubling period has increased to 185.85 days.

