Chennai, June 11: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the state wide lockdown till June 21. The government has however eased certain restrictions and added the relaxations. The government-run Tasmac shops are now allowed to operate between 10 am and 5 pm in 27 districts across the state. MK Stalin Announces Rs 4000 COVID-19 Relief for Over 2 Crore Families, Tamil Nadu Govt to Bear Treatment Cost of Coronavirus Patients; 5 Big Decisions Taken by CM on Day 1.

Additionally, salons, beauty parlours and spas are allowed to function till 5 pm without air conditioners and only 50 per cent of customers from June 14 in the 27 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The government parks are allowed to be open from 6am to 9pm. Taxis and auto-rickshaws are allowed to operate. Tamil Nadu Government Fixes Charges for Ambulances Carrying COVID-19 Patients, Violation of Orders Will Lead to Cancellation of Driving Licence.

Here Are The New Guidelines:

Government-run TASMAC stores can operate in 27 districts from 10 am to 5 pm

Salons, spas, beauty parlours can operate without AC with 50 per cent capacity from 6 am to 5 pm in 27 districts

Pump set repair shops allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm.

Optical shops allowed to operate from 9 am to 2 pm and the handicrafts shops from 6 am to 6 pm

Cell phone repair shops can operate from 9 am to 2 pm

Mixie, grinder, TV repair shops are allowed to operate from 9 am to 2 pm

Construction-related shops are allowed to operate from 9 am to 2 pm

Shops have to ensure that customers are provided with hand sanitisers and they are subjected to thermal screening.

School, colleges, universities can carry out admission-related work

Government parks are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm

Import, export companies can operate with 50 per cent capacity

IT companies can operate with 20 per cent workforce or 10 people allowed

Other industries can work with 33 per cent workforce

Continuous process industries , those involved in manufacturing essential commodities would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent workforce

Service agencies relating to agriculture and plumbing would be allowed to operate between 9 am and 5 pm.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 15,759 new COVID-19 cases, 378 deaths and 29,243 recoveries. The total active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 1,74,802. Meanwhile the total coronavirus tally in Tamil Nadu stands at 23,24,597 cases so far.

