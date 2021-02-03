Chennai, February 3: In a tragic incident, two photographers in their early twenties died after drowning in a Chennai lake. Four friends reportedly went for a photo shoot near Kallu Kuttai lake in Tirusulam area when one of them slipped and drowned in the lake, while the other drowned while trying to save his friend. As per reports, the incident took place on Monday. Andhra Pradesh: 7 Youths Drown in River Penna at Siddavatam, Had Gone For Swim.

Following the incident, the parents of the deceased immediately filed a complaint with the Police who launched a search operation to locate the dead bodies. Despite, continuous efforts the police officials failed to recover the duo's bodies on the day of the incident. However, with the help of the quarry workers the dead bodies were finally taken out of the water on Tuesday, as reported by the Indian Express. West Bengal: 3 Children Drown, Die in Sunderbans Daily, Says Report.

The dead bodies of the photographers have been sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for the post-mortem examination. Police is waiting for the reports to further probe the matter. The Kallu Kuttai lake is reportedly 72-foot-deep and the residents of the nearby areas have often complaint against youngsters risking their lives while taking pictures and videos near the lake.

