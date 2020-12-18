Vijayawada, December 18: Seven people drowned after a group went for a swim in the river Penna. The tragic incident took place at Siddavatam village in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. While four bodies were fished out, efforts were underway to locate three more bodies. Two of the four deceased were identified as Ramachandra (20) and Rajesh (19). 2 Drown, 4 Missing After Boat Capsize off Mangaluru Coast.

According to reports, 11 youths from Korlagunta in Tirupati arrived in Siddavatam to attend "Divasam", a ritual observed on the 11th month of the death of a person. Following the ritual, eight of them went to Mattirajula Kota for a swim. Seven youths drowned and one Venkata Shiva managed to reach shore safely. Five Drown to Death in MP, CM Shivraj Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs to Deceased's Kin.

Shiva informed locals and soon cops reached the spot. Police pressed expert swimmers to fish out bodies. "The youngsters were not aware of the flow and depth of the river. Seven of them went deep into the water and were washed away in the flow," sub-inspector Ramesh Babu was quoted as saying.

