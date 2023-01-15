Chennai, January 15: Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday took into custody two youths who were accused of raping a 20-year-old private company employee on January 11 after firing at their legs.

The incident occurred at Sriperumbudur near Chennai on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Nagaraj and Prakash who belong to Tiruvallur. Police said that the duo are habitual criminals and accused in several cases. Tamil Nadu Shocker: College Student Gang-Raped in Front of Boyfriend in Kanchipuram, Five Accused Arrested.

The 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was forcibly kidnaped by the two youths after identifying themselves as policemen and then taken her to a desolate place and raped her at knifepoint. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Jilted Lover Threatens To Leak Private Pictures of Woman on Social Media in Chennai, Arrested.

CCTV visuals led the police to Nagaraj and Prakash. When the police team zeroed in on the youths, they hurled country-made bombs at the police and tried to escape. The police had to resort to firing on the legs of the youth to capture them. The two are admitted at the Sriperumbudur Government hospital under police custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).