Chennai, Nov 22: Three persons, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with the murder of a Sub-Inspector here, police said on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Bhoominathan, attached with the Keeranur police station, was on patrolling duty on Saturday and early Sunday, when he found youths travelling on bikes with goats.

Suspecting theft, the Sub-Inspector chased them, but was hit on the head with a machete. Bhoominathan died on the spot, police said.

The assailants included a 19-year-old and two juveniles. Details are awaited.

