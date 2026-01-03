Mumbai, January 3: Silver rate in India maintained its strong momentum on January 3, trading at approximately INR 2,42,100 per kilogram. This follows a marginal early-morning increase of INR 100 in silver rates, reflecting a broader trend where the "white metal" has significantly outperformed other precious metals at the start of the year. Gold Rate Today, January 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

While prices remain largely consistent across the north and west, regional variations continue to favor certain hubs. In Chennai, silver is trading at a premium of INR 2,60,100 per kilogram, significantly higher than the INR 2,42,100 reported in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Industrial demand, particularly for solar energy and electric vehicle (EV) components, remains a primary catalyst for these elevated price levels as we move into 2026. Silver Rate Today, January 2, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities as White Metal Remains Steady After New Year.

Silver Rates Today: January 3, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,42,100 Mumbai INR 2,42,100 Chennai INR 2,60,100 Hyderabad INR 2,60,100 Bengaluru INR 2,42,100 Ahmedabad INR 2,42,100 Kolkata INR 2,42,100 Pune INR 2,42,100 Kerala INR 2,60,100 Vadodara INR 2,42,100

The early market activity on Saturday indicates a stable upward trend for precious metals in 2026, characterized by marginal gains in gold and a steady climb for silver. While gold remains a primary focus for many investors, silver’s continued price appreciation highlights its growing importance as both a safe-haven asset and an industrial essential.

