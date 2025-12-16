The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dry weather alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till Friday, December 19. That said, the weather agency said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during early hours or morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 17. "Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 16th & 17th, Himachal Pradesh during 16th-18th and Northeast India during 16th-20th December," IMD added. Meanwhile, he weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. However, Chennai is forecasted to receive 0.3 to 1.3 mm of rainfall today, December 16. Windy has not projected any rain for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Tuesday. Delhi Air Pollution: Government Directs Schools To Shift to Online Mode for Students Upto Class 5 As Air Quality Deteriorates in National Capital.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 16

Delhi Weather Today, December 16

Chennai Weather Today, December 16

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 16

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 16

Kolkata Weather Today, December 16

Shimla Weather Today, December 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)