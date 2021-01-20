Hyderabad, January 20: A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district of Telangana, who received COVID-19 vaccination, died early Wednesday after complaining of chest pain, with preliminary findings suggesting the death is unrelated to the vaccination, a health official said.

The worker was vaccinated at about 11.30 AM on Tuesday at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the district and he is said to have developed chest pain at around 2.30 AM on Wednesday. He was brought dead to the district hospital at about 5.30 AM, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a press release. COVID-19 Vaccination: Adverse Events 0.18% Following Immunisation, 2 Deaths Unrelated, Says Health Ministry.

"Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination," it said. As per the guidelines, post-mortem would be conducted by a team of doctors. The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation) committee is examining the matter and it would submit its report to the state AEFI committee, the release said.

The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI panel for taking a view, it added. The inoculation drive began in the state on January 16.