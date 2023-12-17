Mumbai, December 17: The Mumbai police recently arrested two men who allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh from their former employer in the city. The two wannabe extortionists were arrested by the Malad police from Khopoli, Raigad for trying to extort money. Police officials said that the duo attempted to extort money from a transport businessman by threatening to harm him and his family.

The two accused have been identified as Ravikiran Rajput (21) and Rahul Nirmal (22), reports Mid-day. An officer privy to the case said that the two accused first issued a threat to the businessman through a voice message on December 12. The victim has been identified as Deepak Sharma, who owns United Safe Transport Company. Mumbai Shocker: Two Men Gang-Rape 19-Year-Old College Student in Chembur After Spiking Her Drink; Arrested.

In his complaint, Sharma said that the accused threatened to harm him and his family if he did not pay Rs 7 lakh to them within 36 hours. The accused even sent a photograph of the victim and his family on his WhatsApp with a red cross mark. Furthermore, the duo even threatened to detonate explosives at his office if their demand was not met.

Acting on Sharma's complaint, cops started probing the matter. During their investigation, the police traced the calls to Rajput, a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. The cops also learned that Rajput and Nirmal were employees at Sharma's company in the past. Mumbai Shocker: Two Class 9 Students Extort Rs 3 Lakh From Classmate, Threaten to Kill Him; Booked.

Following on the lead, the police on Wednesday, December 13, arrested the duo and later brought them to Mumbai. After being arrested, the duo were presented before the court on Friday, which remanded them to police custody.

