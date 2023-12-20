A 38-year-old man was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping and assaulting a 64-year-old woman in the city. The accused identified as Umesh Gulabrao was arrested raping and assaulting the elderly woman at his residence. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376, 376 (2) (n), 325, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Officials of the Mumbai police said that the woman's condition is critical and she is admitted to a hospital. Mumbai Shocker: 64-Year-Old Widow Abducted, Gang-Raped and Brutally Assaulted, Left To Die Near Thane Creek in Trombay.

Man Rapes and Assaults Woman in Mumbai

