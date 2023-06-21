Thane, June 21: The terrace slab and parapet of a two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday afternoon, prompting authorities to evacuate the residential premises, an official said.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 1.20 pm in the Kharegaon area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Room. Thane Shocker: Woman’s Headless Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase on Beach in Uttan Area of Mira-Bhayandar.

The structure, named Sai Sapna, is 40 years old, the official said. Those living in the 12 flats of the building were shifted to a nearby civic school and the property was cordoned off as its remaining portion has become dangerous, the official said. Thane: Autorickshaw Driver Tries to Self-Immolate Outside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's House; Suicide Attempt Foiled by Cops.

A scooter parked by the side of the building was damaged due to falling concrete chunks, she said, adding that a decision on the future of the building will be taken by civic engineers.