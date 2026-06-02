Thane Weather: Expect Heavy Rain on June 3, 2026 | Temp, Forecast

Thane residents can expect a significant soaking on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as the region is forecast to experience moderate rain showers throughout the day. Weather reports indicate a high probability of precipitation, with a 91% chance of rain impacting daily activities. The temperature is expected to hover around a high of 33°C, dropping to a low of 25°C overnight. Moderate winds of up to 13 km/h are anticipated, though they are unlikely to significantly alter the humid conditions.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Thane, India — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 33°C Low 25°C Conditions Moderate rain showers Chance of Rain 91% Max Wind 13 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Thane — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 49% 6 km/h 03:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 56% 8 km/h 06:00 25°C Light drizzle 16% 12 km/h 09:00 30°C Light drizzle 24% 7 km/h 12:00 33°C Moderate drizzle 87% 13 km/h 15:00 31°C Slight rain showers 90% 12 km/h 18:00 30°C Clear sky 69% 11 km/h 21:00 29°C Clear sky 16% 7 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests that the rain will begin as a drizzle in the early morning hours, intensifying by midday. From midnight (28°C, 49% rain chance) through the early morning (03:00: 26°C, 56% rain chance), light drizzles are expected. By 06:00, the rain will ease slightly to a light drizzle (25°C, 16% rain chance) before picking up again. Around 09:00, temperatures will climb to 30°C with a light drizzle (24% rain chance). The afternoon hours, particularly from 12:00 onwards, will see the heaviest downpours, with moderate drizzle and an 87% chance of rain at noon, peaking at 33°C. By 15:00, slight rain showers are predicted with a 90% rain chance, reaching 31°C.

Later in the evening, conditions are expected to improve slightly. By 18:00, while still a strong possibility of rain (69% chance), the sky might appear clearer as temperatures settle around 30°C. Overnight into Wednesday, the rain chance will significantly decrease, with only a 16% possibility of showers and clear skies predicted for 21:00, as the temperature cools to 29°C. This pattern of increased rainfall probability aligns with recent weather advisories indicating potential thunderstorms and rainfall across Maharashtra, including Thane.

Given the high chance of rain and humidity, residents are advised to carry umbrellas and wear water-resistant clothing. Commuters should allow for extra travel time due to potentially waterlogged roads and reduced visibility, especially during the midday and afternoon downpours. Staying hydrated is still important despite the cooler temperatures brought by the rain. Outdoor activities planned for Wednesday should be flexible, with contingency plans in place for sudden downpours. The upcoming T20 Mumbai League matches featuring teams like the Eagle Thane Strikers might be affected by these weather conditions, potentially leading to delays or interruptions.

The prevailing weather conditions in Thane are characterized by a significant increase in moisture and rainfall, a typical feature of the pre-monsoon or early monsoon period. The consistent high percentage of rain chances throughout Wednesday underscores the need for preparedness. This Thane weather update emphasizes the likelihood of wet conditions affecting the region for the majority of the day. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about any further Thane weather updates from local authorities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).