Pune Weather Forecast: Rain Expected June 3, 2026 | Temp, Rain Chance

Pune residents can expect a day marked by the possibility of rain showers as the city braces for the weather on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. While the morning is predicted to be clear, the afternoon and evening will bring a higher chance of precipitation, according to the latest Pune weather forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C, with the low dipping to approximately 25°C overnight. Residents should prepare for fluctuating conditions throughout the day, a trend that aligns with recent weather reports indicating a potential for rain and thunderstorms across the region.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Pune, Maharashtra — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 34°C Low 25°C Conditions Slight rain showers Chance of Rain 100% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Pune — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 25°C Mainly clear 0% 9 km/h 03:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 06:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 09:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 12:00 32°C Moderate drizzle 31% 16 km/h 15:00 30°C Slight rain showers 96% 15 km/h 18:00 27°C Light drizzle 71% 15 km/h 21:00 25°C Mainly clear 0% 10 km/h

Pune, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with clear skies and a comfortable temperature of 25°C around midnight, persisting until 9 AM. As the day progresses, temperatures will rise, reaching 30°C by 9 AM and climbing to a high of 32°C around noon. It is during this midday period that a moderate drizzle is anticipated, with a 31% chance of rain. The likelihood of precipitation significantly increases by the afternoon, with a 96% chance of slight rain showers expected around 3 PM, when the temperature will be around 30°C. The evening will see a continuation of light drizzle, with a 71% chance of rain at 6 PM as temperatures cool to 27°C. The night is forecast to clear up again, with temperatures returning to 25°C by 9 PM and a 0% chance of rain.

Maximum wind speeds are expected to be around 16 km/h during the day, offering little respite from the humidity. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and wear light, breathable clothing to manage the expected warmth and intermittent rain. Commuters should factor in potential delays due to damp conditions, particularly during the afternoon and early evening. Staying hydrated will remain crucial, despite the possibility of rain, as warmer temperatures can still lead to dehydration. The overall Pune weather update suggests a day that transitions from clear to wet, requiring a flexible approach to daily plans.

Recent weather patterns have pointed towards a shift, with reports of heatwaves giving way to more widespread rainfall across Maharashtra. This forecast for Pune on June 3, 2026, seems to be a continuation of this trend, with a full 100% chance of rain predicted for the day, albeit mostly in the form of showers rather than continuous downpours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has previously warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds in the region, underscoring the need for citizens to stay informed about the latest weather updates.

As the monsoon season approaches, days like these serve as a precursor, offering a blend of warm temperatures and welcome showers. Planning outdoor activities should be done with caution, especially for the afternoon. Those involved in outdoor events or commuting should remain vigilant and prepared for sudden changes in weather. The forecast for Pune temperature suggests a comfortable range overall, but the wet conditions will be the defining characteristic of the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).