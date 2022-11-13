Ahmedabad, November 13: A 55-year-old man from Bhopal, who was about to start his journey on the Vande Bharat Train, filed a complaint with Railway police, alleging that someone stole his bag containing jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh. The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday while the man lodged his complaint on Friday.

TOI reported that Paresh Sonani who is a resident of Navnidhi Elegance on GEB Road in Bopal, in his FIR said that on Tuesday, he left home and took a BRTS bus to Iskcon Crossroads and from there he travelled by an AMTS bus to Kalupur railway station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Minors Tied to Truck, Dragged on Road Over Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Indore (Video)

After reaching station, he boarded the Vande Bharat train and put his bag on his seat. After a while, he found that his bag, which had jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, had been stolen when he was distracted. He approached Railway police and filed a complaint of theft against an unknown person.

Ahmedabad railway police have started an investigation in the case and began checking CCTV footage of the station. Telangana Shocker: Burglars Set House Afire After Theft in Hyderabad

In another incident of crime, Burglars went berserk on the outskirts of Hyderabad early Saturday, setting afire a house after committing burglary. The burglars broke into the house and after looting Rs 80,000, sprinkled chilli powder and set afire the interiors in the two-storied house.

