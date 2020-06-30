Agra, June 30: Farmers have been hassled by the tiddi dal invasion over the last few months. In Agra, drones were used for spraying insecticides as swarms of locusts arrived in the district on Tuesday. According to an ANI update, SN Singh, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department said, "Around 60 percent of locusts were killed, 4 drones given by the central government are being used to spray insecticides".

Tiddi dal was also spotted in Kanpur on Monday. Following which, authorities issued high alert in the region. Locusts were seen moving towards the Ganga Bairaj area of Kanpur. Locust Attack in Rajasthan: Pakistan New Breeding Ground of locusts, Says State Agriculture Department.

60% Locusts Killed by Spraying Insecticides From Drones:

Agra: Drones being used to spray insecticides as swarms of locusts arrive in the district. SN Singh, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department says, "Around 60% of locusts have been killed. 4 drones given by central government are being used to spray insecticides". pic.twitter.com/J5u7hE4Awn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2020

BR Kadwa, deputy director of Rajasthan agriculture department, last week, said that Pakistan has become the breeding ground of desert locusts. He said that the new swarms of new locusts are coming from the neighbouring country. Rajasthan is one of the most affected states as some districts, share border with Pakistan from where locusts are entering other districts," said Kadwa.

