Jaipur, June 24: BR Kadwa, deputy director of Rajasthan agriculture department, on Wednesday, June 24, said that Pakistan has become the breeding ground of desert locusts. He said that the new swarms of new locusts are coming from the neighbouring country. Locust Attack in Rajasthan: No Respite For Farmers as Tiddi Dal Continue to Damage Crops in Barmer District.

"Locust attack has been going on since 1.5 months. Rajasthan is one of the most affected states as some districts - Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Ganganagar - share border with Pakistan from where locusts are entering other districts," Kadwa said. Locust Swarm Attacks India: Scary Pics and Videos of 'Tiddi Dal' From Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Worry Farmers.

ANI Tweet:

Ops are on to control them. Issue is, we had killed older swarms but new swarms are coming now. Govt of India says that Navy helicopter will also be used to control it. Locusts have made border areas near Pakistan their breeding centres from where they're coming here: BR Kadwa — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

The desert locust is a tyee of short-horned grasshoppers. This swarm came into existence in the Horn of Africa, where excess rainfall triggered a breeding boom. It is believed that swarm entering India had another round of breeding in Iran, Pakistan and Baluchistan.

Desert locusts entered Rajasthan through Pakistan in April and then spread to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Currently, Rajasthan is the worst-affected state.

