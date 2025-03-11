Kalyan, March 11: The Kalyan police on Sunday, March 9, arrested a food stall owner in Titwala for stalking and sexually assaulting two school girls in the city. The incident came to light after the victim, who was assaulted by the accused while she was alone at home, narrated the incident to her mother. At the same time, the victim's 12-year-old sister also told her mother that the accused has molested her too in the last week.

Post this, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Hemant Pawar (22), reports Hindustan Times. Acting on the woman's complaint, cops arrested Pawar on Sunday. During the investigation cops found that the accused ran a Chinese food stall at the entrance of the victim's chawl in Titwala. Thane Shocker: Man Thrashes 53-Year-Old Mother After She Refuses To Give Him Money for Drugs in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

In her statement, the 14-year-old victim said that she was alone at home on the day of the incident when Pawar stormed in and told her that he always followed her to her house after school. Post this, the accused allegedly grabbed her hand and tried to restrain the minor girl against her will. Later, Pawar pushed th victim on the bed and tried to rape her when she resisted. Thane Shocker: Woman Raped on Multiple Occasions After Being Promised Film Roles; 4 Booked.

Police officials said that the accused fled when the victim's cry for help alerted the neighbours. Later, the victim revealed the ordeal to her mother. At the same time, the victim's 12-year-old sister also broke down and narrated her incident. The accused was booked and arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).