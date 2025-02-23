Thane, February 23: Police here have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman on multiple occasions under the pretext of getting her good acting offers in the film industry, officials said on Sunday. Another woman, her husband and their daughter have also been made accused in the case on charges of threatening and blackmailing the victim, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste and is a resident of Majiwada area in Maharashtra's Thane city, they said.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, the police said. The accused woman got in touch with the victim about three years back and claimed to have contacts with people on high positions in the film industry, an official from Kapurbawdi police station here said. Thane Shocker: Man Invites Friend for Outing to Vajreshwari, Rapes Her in Lodge; Later Blackmails With Video.

The woman, after promising to make the victim a big star, took her victim to Singapore where she introduced her to a man, claiming he was an influential person. The man took the victim to his house in Singapore and offered her drinks. He allegedly raped her there, as well as on different occasions at hotels in Mumbai and other places, the official said.

The accused woman filmed the victim in objectionable acts with the man and started blackmailing her, he said. Later, the accused woman, her husband and her daughter repeatedly called up the victim, harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences, the police said. Bhiwandi Shocker: Newly-Married Woman Raped and Tortured for 15 Days by Her 52-Year-Old Father-in-Law and His Friend in Thane.

The accused also abused the victim over her caste, the official said. Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the four accused under relevant legal provisions for rape, criminal intimidation and other charges, as well as under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said. A probe was on into the case, they added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.